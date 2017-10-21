Mets plan to pick up Jerry Blevins’s 2018 option

The Mets will pick up their 2018 team option on left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins, who has been with the team since the beginning of the 2015 season. At a time that now feels very long ago, he was acquired from the Nationals in a trade for outfielder Matt den Dekker just before the season got underway. Shortly thereafter, he chose to use our own Steve Schreiber’s MS Paint as his Twitter avatar and stuck with it for a couple of years. Perhaps that didn’t endear him to all Mets fans, but it was much appreciated in these corners.

As for the actual baseball stuff, Blevins didn’t do much in 2015 because he broke and then re-broke his arm, with the first instance coming on a comebacker and the second when he slipped and fell in the Mets’ parking lot in Port St. Lucie. But over the past two seasons, Blevins has worked a ton and been very good. He had a 2.79 ERA and 3.05 FIP in 73 appearances in 2016 and a 2.94 ERA and 3.12 FIP in 75 appearances this year. And unlike many pitchers across baseball, he gave up fewer home runs per nine this season than he did the year before.

Blevins’s option calls for a $7 million salary in 2018, which is perfectly reasonable for his role. The Mets’ bullpen was a mess this year after the team did very little to bolster it last winter, and it’s going to need attention this offseason, too. Having Blevins back for another season, though, is a good thing and gives the Mets a reliable arm in a bullpen that has very few sure things.