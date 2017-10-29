My 26 Hottest Baseball Takes

Have you ever looked at yourself in the mirror, realized that you're not controversial enough, and suddenly grow a desire to be more universally hated? Well, it's something that actually happens to a lot of people, and some more than others. For example, it happens Skip Bayless and Curt Schilling every 27.5 seconds, while it's never happened to someone like David Wright. But it actually just happened to me for the first time, today. I've realized that I'm too well-liked by people, and I need to let loose.

You see, while I find myself indifferent on myriad topics on which I should absolutely have an opinion, I do indeed hold some strong opinions on certain topics. But I don't often express these views out of fear of criticism, because I am an emotionally fragile millenial. But with the FanPosts section actually doing traffic lately due to World Series gamethreads, I figured now would be a perfect time to let it all go and make enemies with all of you, and express some of my strongest Hot Takes on both the Mets and baseball in general. So below are my 26 most scorching Hot Takes on both the Mets and baseball, categorized in order by the temperature of the takes.

TAKE TEMPERATURE LEVEL: Reasonably Mild

1. With the retirement of Vin Scully, Gary Cohen is the best play-by-play man in baseball, and it’s not particularly close

2. The Mets should bring back the snow white uniforms and ditch the pinstripes.

3. The Mets should also wear their blue uniforms at least, like, 50 percent of the time. They're really sharp, and the fact that the franchise went 50 years before coming up with them is crazy to think about.

TAKE TEMPERATURE LEVEL: A Large House With One Unit Air Conditioner in August

4. I have no earthly idea why Shake Shack is so popular. Don’t get me wrong, they’re not bad, but they’re not "wait on line for four innings" good, either.

5. This is the only correct way for a pitcher to enter a game:

TAKE TEMPERATURE LEVEL: Two Rats, Wool Sock, You Know the Expression.

6. MLB has a pace-of-play problem. It does. I don’t know how to realistically fix it, but limiting catcher visits to the mound is a good start.

7. You don’t miss Shea Stadium. You miss the moments and memories that occured in that stadium. The stadium was garbage, and Citi Field is superior in every way possible. It is an objectively good thing that Citi Field exists and Shea no longer does, and now the team and the fans can create new memories at a much nicer and more comfortable facility.

8. Post-clincher champagne celebrations are not really enjoyable once you realize that they're totally MLB-mandated and only exist now to sell some shirts and hats. I don’t have proof that MLB actually has a mandate for it, but just think about it. They don’t make all that clincher-specific merch for nothing.

TAKE TEMPERATURE LEVEL: Second-Degree Burns

9. Bryce Harper is actually really fun and cool, and I wish he was on the Mets.

10. In fact, every star player in 2017 who's not like Harper, Yasiel Puig, Yoenis Cespedes, or anyone else is with flair is actively a detriment to the growth of the game by simply enforcing the sterotype that baseball players are boring, one-dimensional white men who hate fun. That includes boring white guy Mike Trout, whom I absolutely adore as a player.

11. Everyone agrees that TBS Ron Darling is bad, but SNY Ron Darling is low-key not that good, either.

12. Joe Buck, by national standards, is actually a pretty good commentator, and he’s improved greatly since he reinvented himself in 2012. Listen to the difference in his calls from recent World Series as opposed to the early-2000s World Series; there’s no comparison.

TAKE TEMPERATURE LEVEL: Drop Your Phone. Back Away From Your Computer.

13. "Meet the Mets" is an insufferably terrible song, and it’s—probably rightfully—used to mock the Mets more than it is to celebrate them.

14. Jacob deGrom cutting his hair was a travesty, however, I would be totally okay with Noah Syndergaard getting a haircut too; his hair is actually quite bad.

15. Mr. Met is a really lame mascot, and Syndergaard is totally justified to hate him. Like, he's a baseball head. It doesn't get more generic than that, and he doesn’t even do anything cool. Now, he shouldn't to go to all "douchebag turned up to 11" like the Phanatic, but it would be cooler if he did actually funny things or had an actual gimmick other than just flipping people off and parading his trophy wife around.

TAKE TEMPARATURE LEVEL: DANGER DO NOT PASS DANGER DO NOT PASS DANGER DO NOT PASS DANGER DO NOT PASS DANGER DO NOT PASS DANGER DO NOT PASS DANGER

16. I’m not firmly pro-or-anti DH, but people who believe the DH is and abomination are simply lying to themselves, and probably tend to forget that the DH even exists when thoroughly enjoying an American League game in which no pitchers are hitting.

17. Interleague play is not a problem and I have no idea why more of it would be so bad. It’s still just two baseball teams playing each other in a baseball game. You get to see different teams more often, and it creates fascinating matchups and strategy.

18. Ray Ramirez was unfairly scapegoated by the fans, and he was never actually the problem; we just saw him the most. The team’s handling of injuries is an organizational issue, and there was always far more to it than Ramirez.

19. Rob Manfred has his flaws for sure, but he gets unjustly crucified every offseason when he mentions that he'll listen to new ideas, like banning the shift or realignment or putting runners on base in extra innings or pitch clocks. He's not saying he's going to do them. He's saying he's going to listen to new ideas, because he's open to new ideas and isn't opposed to experimenting at lower levels of the minor leagues. That doesn't mean they'll ever be implemented at the MLB level.

20. I love David Wright forever, but the Mets really should have traded him after the 2012 season and completely tore down.

TAKE TEMPERATURE LEVEL: Surface of the Sun

21. The vitriol directed at Chase Utley quickly became way too much. I was at the first game at Citi Field afterward. It was frankly kind of embarrassing and uncomfortable to hear some of the things hurled at him.

22. Speaking of, giving Jose Reyes a standing ovation while loathing Chase Utley takes some serious logistical gymnastics.

23. Syndergaard’s up-and-in pitch to Alcides Escobar in the World Series was ill-advised, dangerous, and unnecessary. It wasn’t that far inside, but it didn’t need to be head-high. Syndergaard is not immune to missing his location. That could've gotten very ugly, very easily.

TAKE TEMPERATURE LEVEL: Supernova Explosion

24. Being a baseball fan is just rooting for millionaires to succeed at a child’s game for the sole purpose of making billionaires richer.

25. What’s more, the World Series solely exists so those billionaires can just raise a flag, sell more merchandise, and attract more people to the stadium.

TAKE TEMPERATURE LEVEL: 142 quintillion Kelvins, or "Absolute Hot"

26. The pitcher's mound should have a hidden trap door beneath it. If a pitcher takes more than 30 seconds to throw a pitch, or steps off twice in a row, then the trap door should open, dropping the pitcher down a chute like in the game show Russian Roulette. The pitcher is then effectively ejected from the game at that point, and the manager must replace him. The pitcher shall stay trapped at the bottom of the chute until the conclusion of the game, at which point the grounds crew will have to fish him out with a large net.

So those are my hottest takes. You may agree with some of them, but absolutely none of you agree with all of them, in which case you are now contractually obliged to hate me and tell me why I'm wrong, according to the International Interwebs Agreement that everyone has to agree to when signing up for the internet.

Feel free to also express your hottest takes in the comments below, and argue about them all the way to the right side of the page.