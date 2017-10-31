Mets Morning News: Mets say goodbye to Nori Aoki, Astros could win World Series tonight

Meet the Mets

The Mets released Nori Aoki yesterday.

Luis Guillorme and Tomas Nido have made the Arizona Fall League All-Star Team.

Wally Backman apparently reached out to the Mets about their managerial position but was rebuffed by Sandy Alderson.

Indians bullpen coach Jason Bere is expected to interview with the Mets about their pitching coach position.

Around the NL East

After winning a wild Game 5 win, the Astros are just a typical Justin Verlander start away from winning the World Series.

Braves President John Hart was apparently not involved in the signing rules violations that led to the ousting of GM John Coppolella.

The Marlins will be looking to move Giancarlo Stanton as part of their plan to slash payroll.

The Naval Academy Baseball Classic has been scrapped due to the ongoing turf war between the Orioles and Nationals.

Around MLB

The Padres have hired Matt Stairs as their new hitting coach.

Bill Miller’s strike zone was problematic in Game 5, according to Fangraphs.

After the Dodgers turned down the request of a fan’s family to spread some of his ashes at Dodger Stadium, Hunter Pence apparently stepped in to help them out when the Giants visited town.

Police say that Bruce Maxwell showed signs of intoxication when he was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a delivery driver.

The Dodgers are unlikely to reunite with the Las Vegas 51s.

Yesterday at AA

Steve Sypa reviewed last week’s action in the Arizona Fall League.

Matt Varvaro was back with another Monday Morning Mets Mind Boggler.

Ryan Almodovar took at look back at Fernando Salas’ disappointing season.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1973, Tom Seaver won his second Cy Young Award, becoming the first pitcher to garner one without reaching 20 wins.