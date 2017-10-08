Meet the Mets

Tony LaRussa of all people has made an endorsement in the sweepstakes to be the next Mets manager.

Perhaps this isn’t surprising when you consider their record, but Mets ratings on SNY fell pretty sharply this season.

Around the NL East

A season-saving rally helped the Nationals even up their series against the Cubs as it heads to Chicago.

The Marlins were busy clearing some room on their 40-man roster.

The Braves are doing a player review series of their own, checking in most recently on Mike Foltynewicz.

Around the Majors

That Cubs-Nationals series is the only one tied up headed into Game 3. The Dodgers’ offense took it to the Diamondbacks once again to go up 2-0 in their showdown.

He may be the best pitcher in baseball, but one Diamondback hopes he gets another crack at Clayton Kershaw.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi has admitted not challenging the hit-by-pitch call on Lonnie Chisenhall was a mistake. That doesn’t appear to be enough to impress Aroldis Chapman.

Edwin Encarnacion has ligament damage but still may be able to play for the rest of the Indians playoff run.

Twins outfield phenom Byron Buxton was playing with a cracked rib for several innings during Tuesday’s Wild Card Game.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

David Capobianco wrote up Matt Harvey’s season review. It’s worth the read, but be prepared to cringe.

This Date in Mets History

October 8 is in eventful one in for the Amazins. Back in 2000, Bobby Jones pitched one of the best games of his career to send the Mets to the NLCS. And 27 years earlier, the Mets and Reds got into a bench-clearing brawl in the middle of a playoff series.