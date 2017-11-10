Mets Morning News: Deal for Dee?

Meet the Mets

To those excited by the prospect of landing Dee Gordon in a trade with the selling Marlins, don’t get your hopes up.

The Post’s Ken Davidoff sees the Mets landing reliever Bryan Shaw (21), first baseman Logan Morrison (24), and starter Jason Vargas (27) in his predictions for the destinations of the top 30 free agents on the market.

NJ.com’s Abbey Mastracco weighed the pros and cons of the team’s signing Jay Bruce this offseason.

Robert Gsellman is now being represented by CAA, who also handles Yoenis Cespedes, Noah Syndergaard, and Jacob deGrom.

Around the National League East

The folks at Talking Chop are really amped about Ozzie Albies.

After his job status seemed to be in doubt, Don Mattingly will return to manage the Marlins in 2018.

The Good Phight memorialized the Phillies career of deceased pitcher Roy Halladay.

Daniel Murphy claimed his second consecutive Silver Slugger award at second base for the Nationals.

Around Major League Baseball

FanRag’s Jon Heyman ranked the top 80 free agents and projected what they’ll get on the market.

Let the top free agents of the 2012-13 offseason be a warning to you: 32 of the 50 players on the list are retired or playing internationally.

The Tigers were the victims of the worst called strike of 2017.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane dug into the bullpen arms the team could target in free agency.

This Date in Mets History

Two future Mets claimed MVP awards on this date: Willie Mays in 1965, and Joe Torre in 1971.