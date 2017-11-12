Meet the Mets

The Mets hot stove—and everything else for that matter—has been lukewarm and uneventful so far. But the team could be in touch with the Indians for a trade to help fill their hole at second base.

Around the National League East

What’s the biggest question each team in the NL East is facing the offseason?

The Marlins seem to have a preference as to where they trade Giancarlo Stanton.

Brian McCann says he wants to end his career with the Braves, but don’t expect him back in Atlanta any time soon.

Around Major League Baseball

Free agent pitcher Alex Cobb seems interested in reuniting with former manager Joe Maddon and the Cubs.

See how one comment from Terry Francona’s son changed how MLB views its relationship with veterans.

Alex Rodriguez is facing some legal trouble. His former brother-in-law has filed a lawsuit against him.

A Twins prospect left an Arizona Fall League game on a stretcher after a brutal collision.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

It’s a terrific anniversary for Tom Seaver. The Mets ace won his third Cy Young Award on this date back in 1975.