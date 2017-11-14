Mets Morning News: Beltran bids adieu

Meet the Mets

Carlos Beltran, one of the greatest players to ever play for the Amazins’, announced his retirement yesterday. He wrote a particularly good piece in the Player’s Tribune about his decision, and his career.

Frank Viola will remain in the Mets minor league system, but will be taking his talents to Binghamton next season.

The Mets are interested in bringing back Jose Reyes next season, but are keeping their options open.

Several teams have shown interest in trading for Matt Harvey, but the Mets appear to prefer keeping him in the fold.

Here’s the (unofficial) full Mets field staff for 2018.

Around the National League East

The Braves have hired Alex Anthopoulos as their new GM.

Dave Martinez will make about half of what Dusty Baker was paid to manage the Nationals.

The Phillies re-signed Pedro Florimon to a minor league deal.

Around Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge was the unanimous choice for American League Rookie of the Year and Cody Bellinger repeated the feat in the National League.

Ned Yost almost died from his injuries when he fell from a deer stand last week.

The Yankees asked the Athletics if they could interview Bob Melvin, but were denied.

Several major league players, including Dominic Smith, participated in a celebrity golf tournament benefiting the MLB Urban Youth Academy on Monday.

WFAN has announced a three-person booth to replace Mike Francesca.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Alex Lamport took at look at the market for third basemen in free agency.

Steve Sypa profiled Japanese free agent Shohei Otani.

Matt Varvaro was back with another Monday Morning Mets Mind Boggler.

Steve Sypa had your weekly update from the Arizona Fall League.

This Date in Mets History

Bing Devine became president, and de facto GM, of the Mets on this date in 1966.