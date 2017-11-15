Mets Morning News: Mets show interest in Santana, Cain, weighing pursuit of Otani

Meet The Mets

With the GM meetings in full swing, the Mets’ hot stove is at least at a lower simmer. The team is checking in on several free agent options as well as outlining a few of their needs as the off season continues.

The Mets are considering making a run at Shohei Otani, the two-way Japanese star who could help both as a pitcher and a hitter.

Carlos Santana is a potential target for the Mets, who see him as a potential full-time first baseman if he were to sign with the team.

Dominic Smith might be sent to Triple-A Las Vegas to build potential trade value if the Mets acquire an everyday first baseman like Santana.

The Mets have also reached out to free agent centerfielder Lorenzo Cain.

The team is likely to add a second baseman and pencil in Asdrubal Cabrera in at third.

No talks have begun yet, but the Mets are open to signing Jacob deGrom to a contract that would buy out his remaining arbitration years.

Sandy Alderson is preparing to do something hasn’t done in his tenure as GM - sign a relieve to a three or four year deal.

New manager Mickey Callaway is planning to bring some new analytics and research towards handling his new pitching staff.

Around the National League East

The Giancarlo Stanton derby is starting to take shape, with rumored suitors including the Dodgers, Giants, Red Sox, and Cardinals. Stanton, who has a no-trade clause, might veto trades to Boston or St. Louis.

A memorial service for the late Roy Halladay was held at the Phillies spring training field in Clearwater, Florida.

The Nationals hired one-time Mets catcher Henry Blanco as their new bullpen coach.

Around Major League Baseball

Torey Lovullo and Paul Molitor have been named as NL and AL managers of the year.

Though it would ruin at least a handful of AAOP’s, the Rangers aren’t necessarily looking to trade Jurickson Profar.

Former Met—and football player, did you know?—Kirk Nieuwenhuis has signed a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners.

Carlos Beltran is looking to manage. The Yankees have a position open, but it doesn’t seem as if he’ll be getting an interview quite that soon.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1988, Kirk Gibson edged out Daryl Strawberry for MVP.