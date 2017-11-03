Mets Morning News: Coaching carousel continues

Meet the Mets

The Mets have four days to pick up the $8.5 million option on Asdrubal Cabrera’s contract. Check out the team’s key offseason dates here.

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo outlined three questions the franchise will have to answer this offseason.

In coaching news, the team added former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. as the new first base coach, and lost Kevin Long and Tom Goodwin to the Nationals and Red Sox, respectively.

Around the National League East

The league is still investigating the Braves front office for wrongdoing.

The Marlins have the second-worst 2018 World Series odds in baseball, tied with seven other teams.

The Good Phight dug deep into the Phillies’ catching woes of 2017.

The Nationals hope Daniel Murphy will have recovered from knee surgery by Opening Day.

Around Major League Baseball

Agent and trainer Bartolo Hernandez was sentenced to nearly four years for running an operation that smuggled Cuban baseball players into the United States.

The Twins’ Miguel Sano is having gruesome surgery on his injured shin.

Clayton Kershaw’s reflections on the World Series are heartbreaking.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Carlos Beltran, one of the greatest position players in Mets history, finally won a ring in what might have been his last season.

For our season review series, we covered the 2017 campaigns of Rene Rivera, Dominic Smith, Jeurys Familia, and Neil Walker.

This Date in Mets History

In 1973, Bud Harrelson received a belated $250 fine for throwing down with Pete Rose during the NLCS.