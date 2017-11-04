Mets Morning News: Mets pick up options on Cabrera, Blevins

Meet the Mets

The Mets picked up their options on Asdrubal Cabrera and Jerry Blevins.

The Mets also signed Phil Evans to a minor league deal that includes an invite to spring training in 2018.

Around the National League East

Gabe Kapler got asked about some of the more creative uses of coconut oil during his inaugural press conference as manager of the Phillies.

The Marlins chose to part ways with Ichiro Suzuki and declined his $2 million option.

The Braves’ front office search continues.

Matt Weiters exercised his $10.5 million player option.

Around Major League Baseball

Here’s the best and worst of the Astros’ championship parade.

One Astro who was not at the parade was Justin Verlander. He had a pretty good excuse: he was getting married to Kate Upton.

The Pirates are bringing back Andrew McCutchen.

Yasiel Puig’s house was burglarized during Game 7 of the World Series.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets dealt Roger Craig to St. Louis on this date in 1963.