Monday Morning Mets Mind Boggler: 180-hit seasons

For the last few weeks, we’ve been running Mind Bogglers on the Mets’ single-season leaders in various statistical categories. Those categories include batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, RBIs, runs scored, wins, lowest ERA for starters and all pitchers, and highest and lowest strikeout rate. To cap off the series, we’re asking you to name every player in Mets history with at least 180 hits in a season.

Every player in Mets history with at least 180 hits in a season

Asdrubal Cabrera was the Mets’ hits leader in 2017. The infielder’s 134 knocks were 11 more than second-place finisher Jose Reyes’s 123, while Jay Bruce and Michael Conforto tied for third with 104 hits apiece.

Since most of the players on this list are fairly recognizable names, we’re only giving you two minutes to complete the quiz. That leaves you about 11 seconds per name when accounting for duplicates. Good luck, and remember to post your time and score in the comments!