Mets Morning News: Dan Warthen moves on as Mets’ focus turns to free agency

Meet the Mets

Dan Warthen has signed on as the Rangers’ new assistant pitching coach.

The Mets have needs this off season and we have breakdowns of those needs from Amazin’ Avenue courtesy of Chris McShane, and from the NY Post’s Mike Puma.

The Mets will apparently have a Cespedes gnome night and deGrom bobblehead day next season.

Around the National League East

There’s a possibility the Phillies may try to sign Jake Arrieta.

Giancarlo Stanton is a finalist for the NL MVP.

The Nationals are likely to have a lot of new faces next season.

Around Major League Baseball

Here’s a rundown of all the options that have been picked up or declined around MLB.

Bob Bowman, who was largely responsible for the success of Major League Baseball Advanced Media, aka Bam, is stepping down from his leadership role after 17 years.

The Finalists for the BBWAA awards were revealed.

The Yankees appear no closer to finding a new manager, and Brian Cashman had some interesting things to say about former manager Joe Girardi.

Former Minnesota Twins coach Rick Stelmaszeck has died after a battle with cancer. Stelmaszeck, who was 69, was the longest tenured coach in Twins history.

This Date in Mets History

Rick Reed came to the Mets on this date in 1995.