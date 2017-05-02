*All results from games played on Monday, May 1, 2017

LAS VEGAS 7, ALBUQUERQUE 6 / 11 (BOX)

Amed Rosario was the star once again, as he drove in Gavin Cecchini with a two-out double in the bottom of the eleventh to give the 51s a 7-6 walk-off win. Rosario finished the day 2-for-4 with two doubles and two walks, while fellow top prospect Dominic Smith launched his third homer of the year as part of a two-hit day. Of course, this is a Mets affiliate, so the game couldn’t end without a pitcher getting hurt. Starter Wilfredo Boscan departed with an injury after 2.1 innings.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

BRADENTON 8, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)

Jhoan Urena had a game to forget, committing two fielding errors in the bottom of the third leading to three unearned runs in an 8-3 St. Lucie loss. First-round pick Justin Dunn went 5.1 innings, striking out six but walking four. He allowed four runs, only one of which was earned. On offense, the Mets were quiet outside of a first-inning home run from Wuilmer Becerra, his second on the year. His slugging numbers (.433 on the season) still aren’t where you want them to be for a top prospect, but his shoulder does seem to be healing well.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Amed Rosario

Goat of the Night

Jhoan Urena