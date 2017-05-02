*All results from games played on Monday, May 1, 2017
Triple-A: Las Vegas 51s (13-12)
LAS VEGAS 7, ALBUQUERQUE 6 / 11 (BOX)
Amed Rosario was the star once again, as he drove in Gavin Cecchini with a two-out double in the bottom of the eleventh to give the 51s a 7-6 walk-off win. Rosario finished the day 2-for-4 with two doubles and two walks, while fellow top prospect Dominic Smith launched his third homer of the year as part of a two-hit day. Of course, this is a Mets affiliate, so the game couldn’t end without a pitcher getting hurt. Starter Wilfredo Boscan departed with an injury after 2.1 innings.
- CF Desmond Jennings: 1-5, R, HR (2), RBI, BB, K
- 2B Gavin Cecchini: 3-6, 2 R, 2B, K, E (1)
- SS Amed Rosario: 2-4, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI, 2 BB, E (8)
- 1B Dominic Smith: 2-4, R, HR (3), 3 RBI, BB, K
- LF Travis Taijeron: 2-5, R, 2B, HR (4), 2 RBI, K
- 3B Josh Rodriguez: 0-4, K, E (3)
- PH Arnaldo Berrios: 0-1, K
- RF L.J. Mazzilli: 3-5, 2B, K
- C Xorge Carrillo: 1-5, K
- P Kevin McGowan: 0-1, K
- PH Jayce Boyd: 0-1
- 3B Phillip Evans: 0-2, 2 K
- RHP Wilfredo Boscan: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, E (1)
- RHP Kevin McGowan: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Beck Wheeler: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Cory Burns: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, H (1)
- LHP David Roseboom: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, H (5)
- RHP Chasen Bradford: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, BS (1)
- RHP Erik Goeddel: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, W (2-1)
Double-A: Binghamton Mets (11-9)
POSTPONED (RAIN)
Advanced-A: St. Lucie Mets (10-15)
BRADENTON 8, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)
Jhoan Urena had a game to forget, committing two fielding errors in the bottom of the third leading to three unearned runs in an 8-3 St. Lucie loss. First-round pick Justin Dunn went 5.1 innings, striking out six but walking four. He allowed four runs, only one of which was earned. On offense, the Mets were quiet outside of a first-inning home run from Wuilmer Becerra, his second on the year. His slugging numbers (.433 on the season) still aren’t where you want them to be for a top prospect, but his shoulder does seem to be healing well.
- CF John Mora: 0-4, K
- SS J.C. Rodriguez: 0-2, R, 2 BB, 2 SB (7)
- DH Wuilmer Becerra: 1-3, R, HR (2), 2 RBI, BB, K, SB (2)
- 3B Jhoan Urena: 1-3, R, 2B, BB, K, SB (6), 2 E (7)
- 1B Patrick Mazeika: 1-4, 2B, RBI
- LF Jeff Diehl: 0-4, 3 K
- 2B Vinny Siena: 1-3, BB, K
- C Dan Rizzie: 0-4, K
- RF Enmanuel Zabala: 1-4, K
- RHP Justin Dunn: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K, E (1), L (1-2)
- RHP Alex Palsha: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Cameron Griffin: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Low-A: Columbia Fireflies (13-12)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Star of the Night
Amed Rosario
Goat of the Night
Jhoan Urena
