The Mets beat the Padres 9-3 this evening at Citi Field after they scored seven runs in the first inning and mostly cruised to a win from there. Michael Conforto was the star of the show with a leadoff home run, a two-run single later in the first inning, and another home run in the fourth inning.

Matt Harvey went five innings, threw 103 pitches with six strikeouts and four walks, and gave up two runs. The inefficiency there is obvious, but he pitched worse than that line might indicate and got a little lucky to get out of the game with only two runs allowed.

