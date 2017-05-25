The Mets lost the rubber game against the Padres on Thursday night by a score of 4-3. Rafael Montero got the spot start with Jacob deGrom moved back a day, and it predictably did not go well. Montero pitched only three innings, giving up three runs on three walks and five hits with four strikeouts. He threw 87 pitches in just the three innings.

The Mets bullpen was able to hold the Padres scoreless from then until the ninth inning, when Addison Reed gave up another run. On offense, Lucas Duda hit a home run to get the Mets on the board early, but missed opportunities plagued the Mets from there. They managed another run in the eighth inning, and they tried once again to muster a comeback against Brad Hand in the ninth inning, pushing across one run, but Jay Bruce popped out as the winning run at the plate to end the game.

