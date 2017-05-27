Final Score: Pirates 5, Mets 4—Jaso with a one-two punch to the face-o

Zack Wheeler tossed six solid innings tonight and the bullpen looked pretty good for a while, but then things fell apart and the Mets lost to the Pirates 5-4 in ten innings.

The Mets held a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth, but Addison Reed allowed a run on three hits and the Pirates sent the game to extra innings. In the bottom of the tenth, Tyler Pill loaded the bases in his major league debut, and Josh Edgin came on to allow a game-winning single to John Jaso, who had tied the game as a pinch hitter an inning earlier.

Jay Bruce got the Mets on the board with a solo home run to right center field in the top of the first. Travis d’Arnaud extended the lead to 2-0 by singling in Curtis Granderson in the second.

In the bottom of the second, Andrew McCutchen smacked a two-run homer to tie the game, but d’Arnaud gave the lead back to the Mets in the top of the fourth with his fifth homer of the year. An inning later, Lucas Duda hit a solo shot of his own, nearly launching the ball out of PNC Park altogether.

Full recap to follow.

