*All results from games played on Saturday, May 27, 2017

EL PASO 8, LAS VEGAS 6 (Box)

The 51s had an early lead, having as much as a 5-3 edge over the Chihuahuas in the third, but Wilfredo Boscan was unable to hold onto it, letting El Paso get back into the game and eventually giving them the lead. After taking the lead, the 51s allowed six unanswered runs before finally plating a run in the bottom of the sixth. The surging Dominic Smith hit his second home run in the week, and notched a total of two hits, but even the first-baseman chipping in with a little power was not enough.

BINGHAMTON 1, HARTFORD 0 (Box)

Binghamton scored only one run, but Blake Beavan and Corey Taylor were extremely stingy, and one run was all the Rumble Ponies would need to win their seventh game in a row. In the fourth, Tomas Nido drew a leadoff walk off of Yency Almonte. The Yard Goat right-hander got Cody Decker to strike out swinging, but Kevin Kaczmarski singled into left, putting men on the corners and setting things up for L.J. Mazzilli. Little Maz lofted a ball into left, allowing Nido to score and the Ponies to win the ballgame.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent RHP Seth Lugo on a rehab assignment to Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ST. LUCIE 4, CLEARWATER 3 / 10 (Box)

St. Lucie’s sudden surge to respectability continued last night, as the team beat the Threshers 4-3, won their sixth game in seven days, and got themselves to the .500 mark for the first time in weeks, since they were 7-7. Clearwater actually got on the board first, scoring a run against Andrew Church in the top of the first, but St. Lucie quickly got that run back when J. C. Rodriguez hit his first FSL homer in the bottom of the inning. The Threshers recaptured the lead in the seventh, but the score changed hands once again in bottom of the eighth when Patrick Mazeika and Peter Alonso both drove in a run apiece and gave St. Lucie a 3-2 lead. That lead wouldn’t last for long, as Clearwater scored in the ninth off of Alex Palsha, forcing extra innings. In the tenth, St. Lucie didn’t so much walk off as Threshers reliever Ranfi Casimiro had a melt down. After recording his first out, Casimiro consecutively walked Peter Alonso, Wuilmer Becerra, and Nick Sergakis. Arnaldo Berrios hit a grounder to short, where shortstop Grenny Cumana tried to make an off-balance throw home, but was too late. Peter Alonso scored, and the home town crowd went home happy.

Of note, Yoenis Cespedes was supposed to make a start yesterday, but his rehab game was push back because of soreness in his right quad when running the bases during a workout earlier in the day.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

Star of the Night

Blake Beavan

Goat of the Night

Wilfredo Boscan