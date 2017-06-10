Final Score: Mets 8, Braves 1 - (Re) Meet the Matz

Steven Matz returned to a Major League mound for the first time since August of last year tonight in Cobb County, leading the Mets to a 8-1 victory over the Braves. Matz looked magnificent, going seven innings and giving up just one run on five hits, while walking one and striking out two. His 98 pitches, more or less, looked effortless, and if you were watching the game with no context, would never guess that this is the first time Matz has started in ten months.

The Mets helped continue the early hype on Suntrust Stadium being a hitter friendly park, looking quite comfortable at the plate in the night cap, highlighted by a Jay Bruce three-run home run in the fifth inning that put the Mets out front for good. Wilmer Flores had a four hit game, T.J. Rivera added a two run homer in the eighth inning, and Juan Lagares drove in two in the ninth.

The Mets swept a doubleheader for the first time since ‘Super Tuesday,’ the June 18, 2013 trip to Atlanta where Zack Wheeler made his MLB debut in the second game, after Matt Harvey started in the first.

Full recap to follow.

GameThread Roll Call

Nice job by MetsFan4Decades; her effort in the GameThread embiggens us all.