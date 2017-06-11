Meet the Mets

The first double header of the season goes all according to plan for the Mets. They got two wins, sandwiched between the big names returning to action and making big contributions.

Choose your Game 1 recap: Amazin’ Avenue short and long, ESPN, MLB.com, Daily News, New York Post, Newsday, NJ.com, Bergen Record

Choose your Game 2 recap: Amazin’ Avenue short and long, ESPN, MLB.com, Daily News, New York Post, Newsday, NJ.com, Bergen Record

The day game was punctuated by an emphatic return for Yoenis Cespedes, although it’s unclear when he’ll be able to play again.

It was just as an impressive return for Steven Matz in the nightcap, as the lefty looks to help solidify an ailing Mets rotation.

It was undoubtedly a good day for the Mets, but the club needs to prove it can keep the good times rolling.

Wilmer Flores continued his excellent play, smacking six hits over the double header.

Things aren’t going as well for another Mets infielder. Asdrubal Cabrera’s defensive struggles have some fans calling for a replacement.

Down in the minors, the Tim Tebow experience has run into a rough patch.

Around the NL East

A nice day for the Mets meant a rough one for the Braves.

The Nationals’ one weak link reared its ugly head again in an extra innings loss to the Rangers.

The Marlins dropped a game in Pittsburgh, and may have lost Giancarlo Stanton in the process.

The Phillies were shut out by the Cardinals.

Around the Majors

Just five weeks after surgery for testicular cancer, Pirates starter Jameson Taillon is returning to the mound.

Statcast history was made Saturday night by a man you’d absolutely expect to make Statcast history: Aaron Judge.

Brewers speedster Jonathan Villar is headed to the disabled list, and the team has called up one of its top prospects to fill his spot on the roster.

His nagging neck problems will keep Astros ace Dallas Keuchel out for at least another week.

The Rockies keep on raking, and took down the Cubs for their seventh win in a row.

This Date in Mets History

Twelve years ago today was a special day for the Mets. They treated the Shea Stadium faithful to an inside-the-park home run and a walk-off win.