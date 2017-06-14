Final Score: Mets 9, Cubs 4 - Curtis Call

The Mets came out on top of a helluva game in Queens tonight, topping the Cubs 9-4 to take two of three from the World Series champions. After last night’s embarrassingly one-sided affair, this game more than made up for last night in terms of excitement and back and forth.

The game started off poorly for the Mets, with Matt Harvey giving up a lead off home run to Anthony Rizzo, and gave up to another to Ian Happ before the inning was out. After the Mets scored a run in the bottom of the second, Kyle Schwarber hit a two run bomb that still may not have landed over Shea Bridge. The Mets also lost Neil Walker to a leg injury while attempting to leg out a bunt. Things didn’t look great.

But then the Mets came back, first from a Steven Matz pinch hit single (?!), then a Juan Lagares sacrifice fly, each of which plated a run in the fourth inning. Two innings later, Lagares tripled in Granderson to tie the game.

In the bottom of the eighth, Granderson led off the inning with his 300th career home run, putting the Mets ahead 5-4. After a Jose Reyes walk and a Yoenis Cespedes pinch-hit single, Lucas Duda lofted a ball over the right field wall and put the Mets out 8-4. T.J. Rivera then singled in Wilmer Flores, and the once tense game was now a thing of the past.

Addison Reed made it interesting in the ninth, loading the bases before inducing a ground ball from Rizzo ended the game.

Full recap to follow.

Nice job by MetsFan4Decades; her effort in the GameThread embiggens us all.