The Mets’ series finale win against the Cubs had everything: home runs, pitchers pinch-hitting, pitchers pinch-running, good pitching, bad pitching, sloppy Cubs’ defense, needless agita in the ninth, and unfortunately since it was a Mets game, injuries. The biggest home run came off the bat of Curtis Granderson, who broke a 4-4 tie in the eighth with his 300th career home run. Unfortunately there is some concern for both Neil Walker and Matt Harvey, who both had to exit the game early.

Matt Harvey’s fastball was missing right from the start and he might be experiencing a tired arm. He be will sent to be checked out by Mets’ doctors to see if there is anything else going on.

Neil Walker’s leg injury did not look good when he tried to beat out a bunt in the third.

Curtis Granderson hit a milestone home run in the series finale against the Cubs, but he continues to be recognized off the field for his good works, as well. He has been nominated for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Steven Matz came through for Terry Collins when he pinch hit for Harvey and beat out an infield hit in the fourth.

This win proved that this team hasn’t given up on the season just yet.

They are playing well right now, but a certain top prospect would definitely be a nice addition to the team.

The Cubs series was big, but the Nationals are up next and the Mets might be finally up to the task of facing them.

By handling both Cespedes and Conforto carefully, the Mets have ensured that two of their best hitters will be ready for the Washington series.

The Nationals have a glaring weakness that the Mets need to take advantage of this weekend.

Josh Smoker was placed on the DL with a shoulder strain after throwing 81 pitches Tuesday night. Rafael Montero was called up to replace him in the bullpen.

The Mets focused on drafting pitchers in this year’s draft, and their first-round pick received a glowing review from his college coach.

One of the position players the Mets drafted was Edgardo Alfonzo’s son Daniel.

On this date in 1976, the Mets made a shocking move and traded Tom Seaver to the Reds.

Around the NL East

The Braves hammered the Nationals, but they lost Matt Kemp to a leg injury.

The Marlins’ offense carried them to a win over the A’s.

The hapless Phillies lost again, this time to the Red Sox.

Tanner Roark was blasted in his start against the Braves. The Nationals drafted manager Dusty Baker’s son Darren, who is known as the batboy that was saved from getting crushed by J.T. Snow in the 2002 World Series.

Around the Majors

Outfielder Chris Singleton, one of the Cubs’ newest draftees, had to overcome an unspeakable tragedy when his mother was killed in the mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig was the latest non-mascot caught making a rude gesture. His finger got him a one-game suspension.

The Orioles placed slugger Chris Davis on the DL with an oblique injury.

Former Met Eric Young Jr. has filled in nicely for reigning AL MVP Mike Trout.

Later this season, Major League Baseball will be hosting a Player’s Weekend where normal uniform restrictions will be relaxed.

Yesterday at AA

Benjamin Roth wrote about Neil Walker’s injury and exit from the game.

Jonathan Maseng covered Josh Smoker’s trip to the disabled list and Montero’s return.

Steve Sypa wrote up draft profiles for Tony Dibrell, Matt Winaker, Marcel Renteria, and Conner O’Neil.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets made two big trades on this date that used to be the old trade deadline. The first was one of the worst in their history. In 1977, they traded Tom Seaver to the Reds for Doug Flynn, Pat Zachry, Steve Henderson, and Dan Norman.

Six years later in 1983, the Mets traded for Keith Hernandez and sent Neil Allen and Rick Ownbey to the Cardinals.