Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/15/17: Fireflies provide night’s sole light

*All results from games played on Wednesday, June 14, 2017

SACRAMENTO 5, LAS VEGAS 4 (Box)

It was scoreless through five innings in Las Vegas last night before everyone remembered they were in the PCL. Sacramento scored four in the six inning and one in the seventh to take a 5-0 lead, before the 51s stormed almost all the way back. Vegas plated three in the bottom of the eighth, then cut the deficit to one on a Kevin Plawecki lead-off home run in the ninth, before falling just short in the 5-4 loss. Amed Rosario went 0-4 and grounded into two double plays (TRAID!), snapping his 29 game on-base streak. Met-for-a-minute Justin Ruggiano struck the big blow for the Bees with a two-run home run (not off Madison Bumgarner for once) in the sixth. Gavin Cecchini was a late scratch from the game, leading to speculation he may be called up if Neil Walker is heading to the disabled list.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled... RHP Rafael Montero from Las Vegas 51s.

ERIE 7, BINGHAMTON 2 (Box)

The knuckler didn’t knuckle long enough for Mickey Jannis, as the SeaWolves (great name!) topped the Rumble Ponies 7-2 in Erie. Binghamton jumped out of the gates behind Luis Guillorme and L. J. Mazzilli singles—Guillorme scoring when Kevin Kaczmarski grounded into a double play. Erie answered right back with one in the bottom of the frame. From there, the game remained knotted at one into the bottom of the fifth, when Erie broke it open with three runs thanks in part to the first of two Grayson Greiner home runs. Binghamton cut it to 4-2 in the top of the sixth, but Erie responded with three more in the bottom of the frame to put the game out of reach.

JUPITER 14, ST. LUCIE 1 (Box)

So that happened. The Hammerheads lived up to the first portion of their name, utterly hammering the Mets in this 14-1 drubbing. In one he'd like to forget—but his statline never will—Joe Ross had the enviable pitching line of one inning pitched, 10 earned runs (six in the first, four in the second (without retiring a batter)). A rehabbing Justin Bour contributed a single and a double in Jupiter's onslaught.

COLUMBIA 6, GREENVILLE 2 / 11 INNINGS (Box)

Columbia salvaged the game—and the night for the system—tying this one up in the top of the ninth before winning it with four in the 11th inning. Jay Jabs tied it up with a solo home run leading off the ninth. After squandering an opportunity in the 10th inning when Brandon Brosher and Jay Jabs struck out with the bases loaded and one out, the Fireflies got the winning rally started in the 11th thanks to the divine intervention of a Tim Tebow hit by pitch. Gene Cone tripled in the go-ahead runs, and Dash Winningham added the cushion with a two-run home run. With the win, the Colaflies—9-1 in their last 10 games—moved one-half game behind Greenville with four to play in the first half, raising the stakes for tomorrow night's rubber game.

ROSTER ALERT: Columbia Fireflies placed CF Desmond Lindsay on the 7-day disabled list.

ROSTER ALERT: RF Jose Miguel Medina assigned to Columbia Fireflies from Brooklyn Cyclones.

Star of the Night

Jay Jabs

Goat of the Night

Umm... Joe Shaw