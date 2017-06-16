Meet the Mets

The Mets fell to the Nationals 8-3 on Thursday, thanks in part to a behemoth Bryce Harper home run, a three-hit day for Daniel Murphy, and seven innings of two-run ball from Gio Gonzalez. In addition to the loss on the scoreboard, New York lost yet another cog when Juan Lagares broke the thumb on his glove hand while diving for a ball in the outfield. Robert Gsellman got tagged for seven runs in five innings.

Sports Illustrated’s Jay Jaffe wonders if the Mets’ mounting injuries means it’s time to start trading off quality veterans on expiring contracts.

To that end, the injury to Neil Walker could be the most costly of all.

With Asdrubal Cabrera ailing and Jose Reyes hitting .184, both Terry Collins and Sandy Alderson are offering unconvincing arguments against calling up shortstop prospect Amed Rosario.

While they’re seemingly unable to protect their players, the Mets have announced they’ll be adding more protective netting for fans after the All-Star break.

Around the NL East

The Braves and No. 5 overall draft pick Kyle Wright have reached a deal worth just over $7 million.

Fish Stripes remembers a regular season Marlins series with the Yankees from 20 years ago, during the season in which the Fish won their first World Series.

The Phillies’ Nick Pivetta outdueled Red Sox ace Chris Sale for a 1-0 victory.

Around the Majors

Grant Brisbee grades all 30 MLB draft picks in the first round. Kind of.

Remember Andrelton Simmons? He’s cool again, according to FanGraphs’ Jeff Sullivan.

For those hoping the Mets will add to their rotation via trade: The options are scarce.

Yesterday at AA

This Date in Mets History

In 1977, Tom Seaver cleared out his locker in Shea Stadium following a trade to the Reds.