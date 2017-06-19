Mets center fielder Juan Lagares, who had been enjoying success at the plate and in the field in limited playing time recently, underwent surgery to repair his broken left thumb. He suffered the injury as he attempted to make a diving catch on Thursday night as the Mets hosted the Nationals at Citi Field.

This is far from the first time that Lagares has hit the disabled list, and it’s not the first time he’s injured his thumb, either. Around this time last year, he hit the shelf after hurting the thumb as he made a diving catch. And while it wasn’t the only other time he was on the DL, Lagares began the 2017 season there, too.

In 102 plate appearances this year, Lagares has hit .269/.317/.409 with two home runs and a 93 wRC+. Those numbers aren’t notable, but the league-average-ish performance at the plate works for him when he’s playing great defense. He had been doing that before he got hurt.