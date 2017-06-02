Final Score: Pirates 12, Mets 7-Batten down the hatches

Matt Harvey and Paul Sewald had regrettable nights on the mound in a brutal 12-7 loss. Harvey was in trouble right away with a bases loaded situation in the first, but escaped after allowing only one run. After a stretch where looked great, he imploded again in the fourth and sixth innings after the Mets handed him the lead.

The recently reliable Sewald was called upon to relieve Harvey in the sixth, but instead of calming things down he ramped things up to the tune of five runs in one-third of an inning. Pirates’ catcher Elias Diaz blasted the Mets for six RBIs when he only had one RBI coming into the night.

The Met offense had a good night and bounced back from their lackluster performance against the Brewers. Lucas Duda’s hot streak continued with two monstrous blasts to right, and Michael Conforto hit a two-run shot to the opposite field. However, once Sewald pushed the momentum squarely in the Pirates’ favor, the offense had very little fight left in it and the Mets were left staring at their third loss in a row.

Full recap to follow.

