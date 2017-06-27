Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/27/17: Blown leads everywhere

*All results from games played on Monday, June 26, 2017

TACOMA 9, LAS VEGAS 8 (BOX)

The 51s bullpen imploded as Tacoma scored nine runs in the final three innings to overcome an eight run deficit and win 9-8. Tyler Pill started and allowed three runs over six innings, striking out seven. All three of those runs scored in the sixth. Logan Taylor and Albert Baldonado then combined to allow another six runs in the next two innings. Victor Cruzado and Matt Reynolds lead off the game with homers, and Travis Taijeron also went deep in the loss. Dom Smith had a pair of singles and a walk.

Double-A - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (39-32)

HARTFORD 7, BINGHAMTON 6 (BOX)

In a truly 80 grade name matchup, the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-6. P.J. Conlon was awful, surrendering seven runs in three plus innings, walking five (though he did strikeout six and ran a .723 BABIP). The Binghamton offense did its best to compensate, scoring five runs to take the lead after Conlon surrendered four in the bottom of the third, but Conlon then allowed two more runs without recording an out in the bottom of the fourth. David Thompson went 2-for-4 with another double and Patrick Biondi homered.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

COLUMBIA 4, LEXINGTON 0 (BOX)

Thomas McIlraith and two relievers combined to shut out Lexington in a 4-0 victory for the Fireflies. McIlraith went six scoreless, striking out three, and Taylor Henry and Adam Atkins polished off the last three innings. Jay Jabs had a two run home run, and Dash Winningham had an RBI and stolen base.

HUDSON VALLEY 8, BROOKLYN CYLCONES 3 (BOX)

The Cyclones made a whopping five errors in an 8-3 loss to Hudson Valley. Jose Carlos Medina was solid for 5.2 innings, allowing only one earned run, but the renegades put up a six spot in the eighth inning against Keaton Aldridge and Franklin Correa. No Cyclone had multiple hits, though middle infielder Leon Byrd did manage three walks to go with a single.

Rookie - Kingsport Mets (3-1)

JOHNSON CITY 2, KINGSPORT 1 (BOX)

Kingsport lost a sleepy affair to Johnson City 2-1. Christian James was solid for six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks and striking out two. Shortstop Edgardo Fermin scored the only run but also made a pair of errors while going 2-for-4.

Rookie - GCL Mets (0-1)

GCL MARLINS 5, GCL METS 4 / 10(BOX)

The GCL Mets opened their season with an extra inning loss to the GCL Marlins, fallign 5-4 in 10 innings. Highly touted Dominican shortstop Gregory Guerrero made his stateside debut, going 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and an error. Eric Villanueva and Luis Mateo each allowed a run in the eighth to blow a two run lead, and Yom Felipe allowed an inherited runner to score to end the game.

Star of the Night

Dom Smith

Goat of the Night

Keaton Aldridge