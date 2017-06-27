Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/27/17: Blown leads everywhere

*All results from games played on Monday, June 26, 2017
Triple-A - Las Vegas 51s (29-48)
TACOMA 9, LAS VEGAS 8 (BOX)
The 51s bullpen imploded as Tacoma scored nine runs in the final three innings to overcome an eight run deficit and win 9-8. Tyler Pill started and allowed three runs over six innings, striking out seven. All three of those runs scored in the sixth. Logan Taylor and Albert Baldonado then combined to allow another six runs in the next two innings. Victor Cruzado and Matt Reynolds lead off the game with homers, and Travis Taijeron also went deep in the loss. Dom Smith had a pair of singles and a walk.
- LF Victor Cruzado: 2-5, 2 R, 2B, HR (3), RBI, K
- CF Matt Reynolds: 1-5, R, HR (4), RBI, K, E (4)
- SS Amed Rosario: 0-4, RBI, 2 K
- 1B Dominic Smith: 2-3, R, BB
- C Kevin Plawecki: 2-4, R, K
- RF Travis Taijeron: 2-4, 2 R, HR (12), RBI, K
- DH Jayce Boyd: 0-3, RBI, K
- 2B Gavin Cecchini: 1-4, R, 2B, RBI
- 3B Phillip Evans: 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K
- RHP Tyler Pill: 6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 K
- RHP Logan Taylor: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- LHP Alberto Baldonado: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, BS (1), L (0-2)
Double-A - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (39-32)
HARTFORD 7, BINGHAMTON 6 (BOX)
In a truly 80 grade name matchup, the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-6. P.J. Conlon was awful, surrendering seven runs in three plus innings, walking five (though he did strikeout six and ran a .723 BABIP). The Binghamton offense did its best to compensate, scoring five runs to take the lead after Conlon surrendered four in the bottom of the third, but Conlon then allowed two more runs without recording an out in the bottom of the fourth. David Thompson went 2-for-4 with another double and Patrick Biondi homered.
- 2B Luis Guillorme: 1-4, 2B, RBI, BB, K
- LF Kevin Kaczmarski: 2-5, 2 K
- RF L.J. Mazzilli: 0-4, BB, K
- 1B Matt Oberste: 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB, K, SB (2)
- 3B David Thompson: 2-4, R, 2B, 2 K
- C Tomas Nido: 0-4, R, RBI, K
- CF Patrick Biondi: 1-4, R, HR (2), 2 RBI, K
- SS Gustavo Nunez: 3-4, R, 3B
- P P.J. Conlon: 0-2, K
- PH Tyler Moore: 0-1, K
- PH Champ Stuart: 0-1
- LHP P.J. Conlon: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 6 K, L (5-6)
- RHP Corey Taylor: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- LHP Ben Griset: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Tim Peterson: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Advanced-A - St. Lucie Mets (1-3/33-35)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Low-A - Columbia Fireflies (2-3/40-28)
COLUMBIA 4, LEXINGTON 0 (BOX)
Thomas McIlraith and two relievers combined to shut out Lexington in a 4-0 victory for the Fireflies. McIlraith went six scoreless, striking out three, and Taylor Henry and Adam Atkins polished off the last three innings. Jay Jabs had a two run home run, and Dash Winningham had an RBI and stolen base.
- CF Gene Cone: 2-3
- LF Milton Ramos: 1-1, SB (9)
- SS Andres Gimenez: 3-4, R, BB
- LF-CF Jacob Zanon: 2-4, RBI, BB, K
- 1B Dash Winningham: 1-4, R, RBI, SB (2)
- DH Jay Jabs: 1-5, R, HR (3), 2 RBI, 3 K
- 2B Luis Carpio: 0-4, BB, 2 K
- 3B Vinny Siena: 0-4, BB, K
- C Ali Sanchez: 1-4, K
- RF Arnaldo Berrios: 1-4, R, 2B, K
- RHP Thomas McIlraith: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, W (1-0)
- LHP Taylor Henry: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Adam Atkins: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Short-A - Brooklyn Cyclones (2-5)
HUDSON VALLEY 8, BROOKLYN CYLCONES 3 (BOX)
The Cyclones made a whopping five errors in an 8-3 loss to Hudson Valley. Jose Carlos Medina was solid for 5.2 innings, allowing only one earned run, but the renegades put up a six spot in the eighth inning against Keaton Aldridge and Franklin Correa. No Cyclone had multiple hits, though middle infielder Leon Byrd did manage three walks to go with a single.
- SS-2B Leon Byrd: 1-2, R, 3 BB, E (3)
- 2B-P Franklin Correa: 0-3, 2 BB, K
- RF Jose Miguel Medina: 0-4, BB, SB, E (1)
- 1B Jose Maria: 1-5, R
- C Carlos Sanchez: 1-5, 2B, 3 K
- 3B Carl Stajduhar: 0-4, RBI, 2 K, 2 E (2,3)
- DH-SS Dylan Snypes: 0-2, 2 BB, K
- CF Ian Strom: 0-3, BB, E (1)
- LF Jeremy Wolf: 0-3, R, BB, K
- LHP Jose Carlos Medina: 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, L (0-1)
- LHP Kurtis Horne: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Trey Cobb: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Keaton Aldridge: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Franklin Correa: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Rookie - Kingsport Mets (3-1)
JOHNSON CITY 2, KINGSPORT 1 (BOX)
Kingsport lost a sleepy affair to Johnson City 2-1. Christian James was solid for six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks and striking out two. Shortstop Edgardo Fermin scored the only run but also made a pair of errors while going 2-for-4.
- SS Edgardo Fermin: 2-4, R, 2 E (4,5)
- 3B Rigoberto Terrazas: 2-3, BB, K
- RF Wagner Lagrange: 1-4
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 0-3, RBI, BB, 2 K
- CF Anthony Dirocie: 0-4, 3 K
- C Juan Uriarte: 0-4, K
- LF Grabiel Jimenez: 1-4
- DH Gavin Garay: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- 2B Angel Manzanarez: 0-3
- RHP Christian James: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Stephen Villnes: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Ryan Selmer: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Marbin Montijo: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Rookie - GCL Mets (0-1)
GCL MARLINS 5, GCL METS 4 / 10(BOX)
The GCL Mets opened their season with an extra inning loss to the GCL Marlins, fallign 5-4 in 10 innings. Highly touted Dominican shortstop Gregory Guerrero made his stateside debut, going 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and an error. Eric Villanueva and Luis Mateo each allowed a run in the eighth to blow a two run lead, and Yom Felipe allowed an inherited runner to score to end the game.
- CF Guillermo Granadillo: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI, K, SB (1)
- 2B Hansel Moreno: 1-4, RBI, BB
- C Anthony Dimino: 0-4, K, SB (1)
- C Luis Lebron: 0-0, BB
- 1B Domingo Martinez: 0-4, BB, K
- 3B Colby Woodmansee: 0-4
- 3B Luis Montero: 0-1
- DH Kenny Hernandez: 0-5, 2 K
- LF Raul Beracierta: 0-5
- SS Gregory Guerrero: 1-3, R, 2 BB, 2 K, E (1)
- RF Edinson Valdez: 1-3, R, BB, E (1)
- RHP Dednlel Nunez:
- RHP Briam Campusano: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
- RHP Eric Villanueva: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, H (1)
- RHP Luis Mateo: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, BS (1), L (0-1)
- LHP Yom Felipe: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
