Final Score: Mets 4, Pirates 2—Long balls and a prayer

The Mets snapped their three-game losing streak tonight with a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets took a 2-0 lead in the first on a Neil Walker two-run home run. After the Pirates tied the game with single runs in the second and third, the Mets answered back and went ahead for good on a Jay Bruce home run in the bottom of the third. Wilmer Flores added a third longball to provide the Mets’ fourth run and the ultimate final score.

Robert Gsellman threw 5.1 innings, leaving with two men on in the sixth. From there, the Mets bullpen worked around baserunners in each inning, as the Pirates left two on in each of the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings—and one in the ninth—going 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position for the game. Jerry Blevins pitched around an Asdrubal Cabrera error in the seventh, and Addison Reed pitched the eighth and ninth for the first two inning save of his career.

