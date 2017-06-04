Meet the Mets

The Mets’ losing streak came to an end Saturday night. A trio of home runs and some solid pitching from Robert Gsellman and the bullpen was good enough for a 4-2 victory over the Pirates. They can get a win in the series in Sunday afternoon’s matinee.

Perhaps no one was more key to the win than Addison Reed, who shut down Pittsburgh for two innings and earned a save.

Lucas Duda has been raking lately, and it’s helping keep the ship afloat.

A fan has been wearing a “Fire Terry Collins” shirt to ballgames and subsequently getting kicked out of Citi Field.

Steven Matz and Seth Lugo are almost back to action, and it’s unclear what that could mean for the Mets rotation.

Any chance it means the reeling Matt Harvey goes to the bullpen? Don’t count on it.

Some Mets officials are hoping the captain is back to playing soon, but others close to David Wright say it’s not a guarantee he’ll ever play again.

Around the NL East

Edinson Volquez threw 2017’s first no-hitter to propel the Marlins to a win against Arizona.

The Phillies broke out of their rut with a win at home against the Giants.

The Nationals lost out in Oakland, while some strange rumors about Bryce Harper started to spread.

Matt Adams helped power the Braves to a win against the Reds.

Around the Majors

20 runs in five swings. Yes, we saw a staggering five grand slams in one day of baseball action.

One of them happened to be off the bat of Albert Pujols. And it was good for the 600th of his career.

It was a special achievement of a different sort for Jon Lester. He picked off a base runner for the first time in two years.

The Astros won their 9th game in a row, making them the first team in the majors to reach 40 wins this year.

Former Diamondback legend Luis Gonzalez helped save a woman from a burning car.

This Date in Mets History

On this date 41 years ago, Dave Kingman became just the second player in Mets history to hit three home runs in a game. Ten other Mets have done it since, and only Yoenis Cespedes has done it twice.