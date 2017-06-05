Meet the Mets

The Pirates pillaged Tyler Pill and the Mets in another ugly Sunday game at Citi Field. Pill brilliantly limited the damage against him in his first start, but was unable to replicate that success. Michael Conforto had some rare mishaps in the field which contributed to the damage, as did the umpires when they called everyone back onto the field after Josh Edgin induced a double play. A replay was used to question Neil Walker’s turn at second after everyone was already in the dugout. That overturned call led to another run, and Neil Ramirez and Josh Smoker combined to put the game out of reach.

The offense was lifeless the entire game and again the Mets dropped the final game of a series.

Choose your recap: Amazin Avenue short and long, Bergen Record, Daily News, Faith and Fear in Flushing, MLB.com, Newsday, NJ.com, Post, Times

The seventh inning appeared to be over-until it wasn’t.

So far this season, the Mets prefer to play their worst baseball during the day.

Tyler Pill was was shaky in his second start, and with reinforcements set to arrive, his future with the team is uncertain.

The Mets are simply playing bad baseball and apathy could be setting in from the fanbase.

The worst might be over for this team if Matz and Lugo do, in fact, make their return next weekend.

Top prospect Amed Rosario is another option that could join the team sometime in the near future.

If the Mets decide to sell at the deadline, they have many players who could find themselves on the trading block.

Ex-Met Ruben Tejada was traded from the Yankees to the Orioles for cash considerations.

The team will run into another former-Met in Texas when Jacob deGrom squares off against Dillon Gee.

Around the NL East

The Braves managed to outlast the Reds in a slugfest in Cincinnati.

The Marlins are heating up and won their third straight game against the Diamondbacks. Despite their recent hot streak the Marlins could be sellers at the deadline and some interesting names could be available.

The Phillies won their first series since April when they defeated the Giants 9-7.

The Nationals managed to beat the A’s late and win the series.

Around the Majors

Former Red Sox outfielder Jimmy Piersall passed away at the age of 87.

Tigers starter Justin Verlander exited his start early with groin tightness.

Launch angles are the latest statistic that hitters are using to help their performance, but is it actually doing the opposite?

The Astros increased their win streak to ten when they finished off a sweep of the Rangers.

The Cubs finished off a sweep of their own when they defeated the Cardinals 7-6.

Yesterday at AA

Chris McShane took a look at how the position players performed during the last week in May, and he also updated the state of the rotation with Matz and Lugo’s return on the horizon.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets were in dire straits on this date in 1999. After dropping their second game to the Yankees and losing their last eight games, the Mets fired three members of Bobby Valentine’s coaching staff.

Two years later, the Mets used their first round pick in the draft to select third baseman David Wright.