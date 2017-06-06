Meet the Mets

The Mets were off today. The New York Times, lamenting the state of the team, dubbed it another “Gloomy Monday” for Mets fans.

The Mets currently have no players particularly close to making the All-Star team, and Michael Conforto, who has the best argument for a spot, isn’t even on the ballot.

Peter Botte argues that the Mets need to call up Amed Rosario if he’s ready.

The Jose Reyes child support saga continues.

The Mets’ key free agents next offseason have no clue whether they’re in the Mets’ plans.

Around the NL East

The Phillies beat the Braves, doing particular damage to Bartolo Colon, who gave up eight earned runs in less than four innings of work.

The Marlins suffered a loss at the hands of the Cubs.

The Nationals managed to get a win in LA over the Dodgers.

The Nationals also placed Jayson Werth on the DL and recalled Ryan Raburn.

Around MLB

Justin Verlander had a clean MRI but there’s no word on when exactly he’ll be back.

MLB failed to get a discrimination case against the Indians thrown out in court in Canada. If the plaintiff wins, the Indians wouldn’t be allowed to use the word “Indians” or the Chief Wahoo logo while playing in Canada.

Wade Davis is officially on paternity leave from the Cubs.

A Boston area radio station hired Roger Clemens to call a Red Sox game. Boston fans did not respond kindly.

The Dodgers’ rookie ball affiliate came up with the bright idea to hold “Hourglass Appreciation Night.” And no, they weren’t talking about the time-measuring device.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets started their season turnaround on this date in 1999, trouncing the Yankees after having lost eight-straight games. Perhaps the 2017 team can recapture their fire.