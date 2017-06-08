Meet the Mets

With the way the Mets’ luck had been going, this was a game they would normally lose. Zack Wheeler pitched a brilliant seven innings, but true to form the bullpen squandered Wheeler’s much-needed outing. With the game tied in the ninth, some shaky Rangers defense allowed the Mets to take the lead, and Addison Reed completed the victory with an easy ninth.

Jay Bruce led the offense with two home runs and the Mets leave Texas with a series split.

Zack Wheeler had yet another strong outing and has maybe become the ace of the staff.

Asdrubal Cabrera had another tough game, and it seems nothing is going well for the shortstop right now.

It was the Rangers’ defense that was under the microscope in the Mets’ victory, but overall the Mets’ defense has not been very helpful to their pitchers.

Neil Walker sat out the final game against Texas with a possible knee issue.

Former-Met Lenny Dykstra has never been shy about voicing his opinions, so he shared his thoughts on the Mets’ current manager.

The 2017 season has gone very, very badly, but where does it rank among other disastrous seasons?

Jacob deGrom pinpointed the mechanical issue that has been tripping him up, and getting it fixed should be the team’s top priority.

The Mets’ clubhouse has no problem communicating despite the different cultures and languages that come together.

Around the NL East

The Braves placed Adonis Garcia on the disabled list with a sprained finger. Despite losing one of their bats, they pounded the Phillies 14-1.

The Marlins defeated the Cubs 6-5.

Odubel Herrera was the lone bright spot for the Phillies in their blowout loss.

It was a pitchers’ duel in Los Angeles of Clayton Kershaw against Stephen Strasburg, but it was the Dodgers that prevailed over the Nationals. An anonymous American League GM said he would offer Bryce Harper a ridiculous contract.

Around the Majors

The jersey Hunter Strickland wore when he plunked, and subsequently fought, Bryce Harper was up for auction and then promptly removed.

Boston fans seem to have turned on one of their aces.

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado left his game early with a wrist injury.

The Mariners extended shortstop Jean Segura to a five-year contract.

Rays catcher Derek Norris is facing allegations of domestic violence from his ex-fiancee.

This Date in Mets History

In 1965 baseball held its first ever draft of college and high school players. With the second overall pick the Mets selected Les Rohr. In the tenth round they drafted Nolan Ryan.

In 1969, Tom Seaver tied Nolan Ryan’s club record for strikeouts in a single game when he struck out 14 Padres in a 3-2 win.