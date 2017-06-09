Final Score: Braves 3, Mets 2-Walked off in Atlanta

The Mets lost 3-2 on a walkoff hit in the bottom of the ninth. Dansby Swanson hustled a single into a double, and he scored one batter later when Josh Edgin entered the game.

Matt Harvey got the start and followed up his last disastrous start with a decent one. He didn’t allow any baserunners to score, and got some help from Wilmer Flores when he threw out a runner at the plate. Harvey only went five innings and handed the game off the bullpen.

Paul Sewald made a 1-0 lead disappear when he gave up a two-run double to Dansby Swanson, but the Mets tied it up when Travis d’Arnaud went deep. The game remained tied until that hit in the ninth to end it.

Full recap to follow.

