The Mets overcame a short outing from Zack Wheeler and a rough appearance from Fernando Salas to top the Phillies 7-6. After Salas allowed a three-run home run to give the Phillies a three-run lead in the seventh, the Mets scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a lead they would not relinquish. T.J. Rivera homered, Travis d’Arnaud doubled, Wilmer Flores hit an RBI single, and Asdrubal Cabrera put the Mets ahead with a two-run blast on his bobblehead day.

The win certainly wasn’t pretty, as Wheeler lasted only 3.2 innings, forcing both Erik Goeddel and Fernando Salas to pitch multiple innings. A rain delay also prevented Paul Sewald from finishing the eighth, necessitating a four-out save from Addison Reed. Nevertheless, the Mets pulled out the victory, extending their winning streak to four games and improving to 38-42.

Rafael Montero opposes Nick Pivetta tomorrow afternoon as the Mets go for the sweep.

Full recap to follow.

GameThread Roll Call

Nice job by MetsFan4Decades; her effort in the GameThread embiggens us all.