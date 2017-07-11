*All results from games played on Monday, June 11, 2017

NO GAME (ALL-STAR BREAK)

NO GAME (ALL-STAR BREAK)

JUPITER 3, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)

The St. Lucie offense was dormant as Jupiter shut them out in a 3-0 loss. Patrick Mazeika was the only starter to manage multiple hits and one of only two position players to avoid striking out. The lineup combined for eleven strikeouts. Josh Smoker made a short start, going two innings, and Justin Dunn pitched the final six innings, striking out five.

COLUMBIA 5, CHARLESTON 4 (BOX)

The fireflies mounted a five-run comeback in the ninth to stun Charleston for a 5-4 lead. Desmond Lindsay led the way with a game-tying grand slam, and Dash Winningham drove in the go-ahead run three batters later. Andres Gimenez had a good game as well, going 2-for-4 out of the leadoff spot.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

KINGSPORT 13, GREENEVILLE 7 (BOX)

Kingsport’s offense exploded for 13 runs as they won a 13-7 slugfest against Greeneville. Seven of nine position players had two hits or more for the Mets, with Wagner Lagrange leading the way at 4-for-5. Jeremy Vasquez and Juan Uriarte both had three RBI days. Joe Cavallaro had a rough outing but got the win in relief.

Rookie - GCL Mets (5-7)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Desmond Lindsay

Goat of the Night

The St. Lucie Offense