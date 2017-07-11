*All results from games played on Monday, June 11, 2017
Triple-A: Las Vegas 51s (35-55)
NO GAME (ALL-STAR BREAK)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (46-38)
NO GAME (ALL-STAR BREAK)
Advanced-A: St. Lucie Mets (3-13 / 33-35)
JUPITER 3, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)
The St. Lucie offense was dormant as Jupiter shut them out in a 3-0 loss. Patrick Mazeika was the only starter to manage multiple hits and one of only two position players to avoid striking out. The lineup combined for eleven strikeouts. Josh Smoker made a short start, going two innings, and Justin Dunn pitched the final six innings, striking out five.
- CF John Mora: 1-4, K, SB (11)
- 2B Jeff McNeil: 0-4, K
- 3B Jhoan Urena: 0-4, K
- C Patrick Mazeika: 3-4
- 1B Peter Alonso: 1-4, 3 K
- DH Tim Tebow: 1-4, 2 K
- RF Wuilmer Becerra: 0-2, 2 K
- LF Anthony Dimino: 1-3, K
- SS J.C. Rodriguez: 0-3
- REHAB ALERT: LHP Josh Smoker: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Justin Dunn: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
Low-A: Columbia Fireflies (7-10 / 40-28)
COLUMBIA 5, CHARLESTON 4 (BOX)
The fireflies mounted a five-run comeback in the ninth to stun Charleston for a 5-4 lead. Desmond Lindsay led the way with a game-tying grand slam, and Dash Winningham drove in the go-ahead run three batters later. Andres Gimenez had a good game as well, going 2-for-4 out of the leadoff spot.
- SS Andres Gimenez: 2-4, R, K
- 2B Luis Carpio: 0-4, BB, SB (12)
- CF Desmond Lindsay: 1-3, R, HR (7), 4 RBI, 2 BB, K
- DH Jay Jabs: 1-4, R, BB, K, SB (3)
- LF Jacob Zanon: 2-5, K
- 1B Dash Winningham: 1-5, 2B, RBI, 3 K
- C Dan Rizzie: 2-5, K
- 3B Colby Woodmansee: 2-4, R, 2B, K
- RF Ian Strom: 0-3, R
- RHP Gabriel Llanes: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K
- RHP Cameron Griffin: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Matt Pobereyko: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Adonis Uceta: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, W (4-0)
SS-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (6-14)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Rookie: Kingsport Mets (W-L)
KINGSPORT 13, GREENEVILLE 7 (BOX)
Kingsport’s offense exploded for 13 runs as they won a 13-7 slugfest against Greeneville. Seven of nine position players had two hits or more for the Mets, with Wagner Lagrange leading the way at 4-for-5. Jeremy Vasquez and Juan Uriarte both had three RBI days. Joe Cavallaro had a rough outing but got the win in relief.
- SS Edgardo Fermin: 2-4, 3 R, 2B, 2 BB, E (9)
- LF Wagner Lagrange: 4-6, 2 R, 2B, RBI
- 3B Rigoberto Terrazas: 2-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, K
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, BB
- C Juan Uriarte: 3-5, 2 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI
- CF Anthony Dirocie: 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K
- RF Dionis Paulino: 2-4, R, BB
- DH Victor Moscote: 1-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI, K
- 2B Angel Manzanarez: 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB
- RHP Carlos Hernandez: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- RHP Joe Cavallaro: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, BS (1), W (1-1)
- RHP Luis De Los Santos: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
Rookie - GCL Mets (5-7)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Star of the Night
Desmond Lindsay
Goat of the Night
The St. Lucie Offense
