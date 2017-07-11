 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/11/17: Desmond Lindsay hits a slam

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday's minor league action!

By Lukas Vlahos
Chris McShane

*All results from games played on Monday, June 11, 2017

Triple-A: Las Vegas 51s (35-55)

NO GAME (ALL-STAR BREAK)

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (46-38)

NO GAME (ALL-STAR BREAK)

Advanced-A: St. Lucie Mets (3-13 / 33-35)

JUPITER 3, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)

The St. Lucie offense was dormant as Jupiter shut them out in a 3-0 loss. Patrick Mazeika was the only starter to manage multiple hits and one of only two position players to avoid striking out. The lineup combined for eleven strikeouts. Josh Smoker made a short start, going two innings, and Justin Dunn pitched the final six innings, striking out five.

Low-A: Columbia Fireflies (7-10 / 40-28)

COLUMBIA 5, CHARLESTON 4 (BOX)

The fireflies mounted a five-run comeback in the ninth to stun Charleston for a 5-4 lead. Desmond Lindsay led the way with a game-tying grand slam, and Dash Winningham drove in the go-ahead run three batters later. Andres Gimenez had a good game as well, going 2-for-4 out of the leadoff spot.

SS-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (6-14)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Rookie: Kingsport Mets (W-L)

KINGSPORT 13, GREENEVILLE 7 (BOX)

Kingsport’s offense exploded for 13 runs as they won a 13-7 slugfest against Greeneville. Seven of nine position players had two hits or more for the Mets, with Wagner Lagrange leading the way at 4-for-5. Jeremy Vasquez and Juan Uriarte both had three RBI days. Joe Cavallaro had a rough outing but got the win in relief.

Rookie - GCL Mets (5-7)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Desmond Lindsay

Goat of the Night

The St. Lucie Offense

