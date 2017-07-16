After the Mets fell 13-4 at the hands of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon, the Mets announced that Hansel Robles was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. In order to make room for him on the roster, the club demoted rookie righthander Chasen Bradford, who threw two innings in the blowout loss.

Sunday bullpen days have become all too common for the Mets this year and Steven Matz provided another, laying an egg over 1+ innings against the Rockies. This forced the Mets to turn to 4 different relievers, each of whom threw two innings apiece, to finish the game. Robles, who last threw for the 51s on Friday, should provide a fresh arm for the club as they open a series with the Cardinals at Citi Field on Monday.

Robles was demoted to Triple-A on May 23 after three disastrous mid-May outings where he allowed 12 runs over 2.2 innings. The results have been mixed for him in Las Vegas and his numbers down there somewhat ironically mirror his performance in the majors. In 18 appearances and 23.1 innings for Vegas, Robles posted a 5.79 ERA, while walking 14, striking out 22, and allowing 5 home runs. If there’s a positive to be taken from Robles’s recent performance, it’s that he hasn’t allowed a run in 5 July outings spanning 6.2 innings, striking 6 and allowing just 2 hits and 2 walks.

In his first taste of the big leagues, the 27-year old sinkerballer Bradford has allowed 5 runs on 9 hits over 6 innings, equating to a 7.50 ERA. He’s walked 3 and struck out 6, but most promisingly has induced groundballs on nearly 62% of the balls put into play against him.