Final Score: Padres 7, Mets 5—Another rough start

For the second straight game, the Mets’ starter didn’t make it past the third inning, as the Mets dropped the series finale 7-5 in San Diego. The Mets made a run of it, but three runs surrendered by Tyler Pill in relief thwarted any comeback attempt.

Chris Flexen’s debut was bumpy. He gave up a home run to the first batter he faced, and wound up lasting only three innings. He walked four, struck out two, allowed five hits, and surrendered four runs, three of them earned. His pitch selection was odd, as he strayed rom his slider, far and away his best secondary offering, in favor of his change and curve.

The Mets rallied in the seventh, scoring on a double, a balk, and a two-run home run, but the Padres’ bullpen rebounded and Brad Hand closed out the 7-5 loss. With the series in San Diego done, the Mets will head to Seattle for a three-game set with the Mariners.

Full recap to follow.

