Meet the Mets

The Mets continued their struggles this season of not being able to close out a series sweep. They looked flat against rookie pitcher Nick Pivetta and only managed two hits on a sunny Sunday afternoon. Rafael Montero had one bad inning and rebounded nicely, but some botched plays in the late innings behind the bullpen effectively put the game out of reach.

Choose your recap: Amazin Avenue short and long, Bergen Record, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday, NJ.com, Post, Times

The midway point of the season is upon us and the Mets ended their first half of the season with a whimper.

Montero did have a bad inning, but overall it was a solid start and perhaps he has finally turned the corner.

Curtis Granderson had to be scratched from the lineup with a sore hip, and all of a sudden the crowded outfield is down quite a few players.

Michael Conforto was named to his first All-Star game which is quite a turnaround from his miserable 2016 season.

Interest in Addison Reed is growing around the league, but it is unlikely that he will be dealt to the Nationals.

The Mets’ dream of a super-rotation is, for now, still just a fantasy.

July 2 marked the first day that teams could sign international prospects, and the Mets were active in signing two of the top 30 prospects.

Prospect Thomas Nido is putting together a successful season in Double-A and he credits Yadier Molina with giving him some helpful advice.

Around the NL East

The Braves completed the sweep of the A’s with an extra-inning win.

The Marlins avoided a sweep by defeating the Brewers 10-3.

Nick Pivetta shut down the Mets and helped the Phillies salvage a win.

Bryce Harper and Max Scherzer both helped the Nationals beat up the Cardinals.

Around the Majors

The roster for the All-Star Game was announced with an interesting mix of players on both teams. Perhaps the biggest surprise was the lack of players from the reigning World Series champions. Kris Bryant could still make the team since he is one of the players eligible for the final roster spot. Dodgers’ closer Kenley Jansen did not hold back when he was asked about the lack of Dodgers in the starting lineup.

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts tied a record for most RBIs in the leadoff spot.

Tigers ace Justin Verlander did not strike out a single batter on Sunday, which is something he has not done in ten years.

Angels superstar Mike Trout inches closer to working his way back from the disabled list.

The Rockies continued their swoon with a walk-off loss to the Diamondbacks.

This Date in Mets History

Alex Ochoa hit for the cycle on this date in 1996.