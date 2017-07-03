Final score: Nationals 3, Mets 2—Smell ya later, 2017 season

Although Curtis Granderson hit a dramatic two-out, pinch-hit home run to tie the game at two in the top of the ninth inning, the Mets lost to the Nationals on a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth that ended the game at 3-2.

Steven Matz was brilliant in his outing, as was Stephen Strasburg for Washington. But Jerry Blevins, who has struggled recently, gave up a two-run home run to Michael Taylor in the bottom of the eighth. That wasn’t enough to win the game for the Nationals, as the aforementioned Granderson home run knotted the game briefly. But a trio of Mets relievers—Paul Sewald, Josh Edgin, and Fernando Salas—combined to allow the game-ending run in the bottom of the ninth. And to top things off, it sure looked like Yoenis Cespedes got hurt on the game-ending hit.

Full recap to follow.

GameThread Roll Call

Nice job by MetsFan4Decades; her effort in the GameThread embiggens us all.