The Mets came into Saturday afternoon’s game with a sizzling-hot offense, but Yovani Gallardo of all people was able to cool them down. Jacob deGrom was his usual good self, but got no run support to show for it. A ninth-inning rally fell short and the Mets lost 3-2. The rubber match with the Mariners is Sunday afternoon, with Seth Lugo taking on James Paxton.

deGrom was very good, but he appeared to get a little rattled after hitting Mitch Haniger in the face with a fastball (we can only imagine how Mitch felt).

New Met AJ Ramos should be available to pitch in the series finale.

His arrival has put Addison Reed’s status with the team in an even more precarious position than it already was.

It’s also interesting to see how the Mets’ youngsters are dealing with the deadline drama.

Michael Conforto continues to be a bright spot, and while it’s not getting as much attention as his bat, his improvement with the glove is a big part of it.

Around the NL East

A struggling Tanner Roark sunk the Nationals as they lost their series opener against the Rockies.

The Marlins’ offense led the way in a win over the Reds.

Former Mets legend Ty Kelly helped the Phillies walk off with a win against the Braves.

Insult and injury for Atlanta, as they sent Matt Kemp to the disabled list with a hamstring strain.

Around the Majors

Do you miss Lucas Duda yet?

New Oriole Jeremy Hellickson hit a bump in the road on his way to Baltimore.

The Yankees are still working on a deal to pry Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics.

The sparring between David Price and the Boston media keeps getting uglier.

In case you didn’t know, it’s induction day in Cooperstown.

Future Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre is now just a hit away from 3,000 for his career.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

AA Audio’s latest episode recapped all the goings-on (so far) leading up to this year’s trade deadline.

This Date in Mets History

It’s definitely trade season, and July 30 marks 13 years since one of the most dubious ones in team history. The Victor Zambrano era didn’t exactly go according to plan, oh well. At least it’s Casey Stengel’s birthday!