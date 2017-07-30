*All results from games played on Saturday, July 29, 2017

LAS VEGAS 3, COLORADO SPRINGS 0

When Jonathan Albaladejo was announced as 51s starter, I figured it would go just about as well as you’d expect it to go for a 34-year-old journeyman reliever returning to organized ball in the United States after spending a few years pitching exclusively in Mexico. Imagine my surprise when I checked in to see what was going on and saw that the Puerto Rican right-hander had tossed seven shutout innings against the first-place Sky Sox, allowing four hits, walking two, and striking out eight. Imagine my further surprise when I saw it was a 0-0 game going into the bottom of the seventh. Lo and behold, the 51s put up a three spot, with Dom driving in Amed, and Kevin Plawecki whacking a two-run homer. Kevin McGowan and Chasen Bradford were solid in relief, with the latter earning his eleventh save, and lo and behold, the lowly 51s shut out the mighty Sky Sox.

BINGHAMTON 7, NEW HAMPSHIRE 2

Make it another one for the Ponies. Binghamton won their fifth in a row and their seventh in their last eight, putting a pounding on the Yard Goats. Tomas Nido and David Thompson both went yard, their sixth and ninth home runs of the year, respectively. Scarlyn Reyes was solid on the mound in addition, tossing six innings of one-run ball for his second win of the year with Binghamton.

ST. LUCIE 10, CHARLOTTE 3

The St. Lucie Mets put a pounding on the Stone Crabs, with three players going yard. Peter Alonso got things going with a grand slam in the second inning, Jhoan Urena added a solo shot in the same inning, and Tim Tebow added a solo shot in the seventh. In addition, Nick Sergakis and Wuilmer Becerra both notched two hits, and Michael Paez and Patrick Mazeika walked three times.

COLUMBIA 3, AUGUSTA 0

Harol Gonzalez wasn’t at his best, but he was still pretty solid, tossing six shutout innings. Sidearmer Adam Atkins followed him, tossing two scoreless, and Matt Pobereyko pitched the ninth to complete the shutout, Columbia’s fourteenth of the 2017 season. The Colaflies got on the board in the bottom of the third, when Natanael Ramos and J.J. Franco both scored on an error and Colby Woodmansee added an RBI single in the fourth.

ROSTER ALERT: LHP Martin Anderson assigned to Columbia Fireflies from Brooklyn Cyclones.

LOWELL 10, BROOKLYN 7

The Cyclones took an early 1-0 in the top of the first, but Nicolas Debora gave up a four spot in the bottom of the inning, and then another in the second, and another in the third, putting Brooklyn well behind the eight ball. Brooklyn made it a game by scoring five runs off of right-hander Nicolas Debora in the eighth and ninth, but weren’t able to climb the hill completely, resulting in their fourth loss in a row, and New York-Penn League-leading twenty-sixth loss.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Stephen Villines assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from Kingsport Mets

Rookie - Kingsport Mets (15-21)

KINGSPORT 5, BURLINGTON 4

Kingsport and Burlington had a back-and-forth affair, and in the end, the good guys ended the game on top. Burlington took the lead in the top of the first, but Kingsport tied things up in the second when Anthony Dirocie hit a two-run shot over the left field wall, his seventh homer of the year. Burlington took a 3-2 lead in the third, but Kingsport took the lead in the fifth when Royals pitcher Carlos Hernandez uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Raphael Gladu to score, and Rigoberto Terrazas hit a sac fly to score Hansel Moreno. Burlington tied things up 4-4 in the sixth, but in the bottom of the eighth, Jeremy Vasquez played hero. After Rigoberto Terrazas singled and advanced to second on an error, the first baseman lined a Jordan Floyd offering down and away into left for a double, scoring Kingsport’s third baseman.

Rookie - GCL Mets (9-19)

GCL METS 9, GCL ASTROS 3 / 8

Thanks to some early morning rain, the ballgame was completed after only eight innings, but the GCL Mets had a wide enough margin of victory to believe that results would have been the same if they went nine.

