Reaction Roundup: Mets trade Addison Reed to the Red Sox

The Mets’ pitching prospect pool had been thinned out in recent years with all the trades Sandy Alderson made to help the team compete at the big league level. The two trades for Kelly Johnson alone cost the Mets three pitching prospects.
It appears Alderson is now seeking to replenish the resources he borrowed from. He first acquired Drew Smith for Lucas Duda, and now right-handers Stephen Nogosek, Jamie Callahan, and Gerson Bautista were sent from Boston in return for Addison Reed.
So far it appears both sides are happy with the deal.
according to scouts, mets got great return for reed. gershon bautista throws 98-101.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017
FWIW, talked to a few folks in the industry who have seen these arms and think the return for Reed is good.— Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) July 31, 2017
- According to Over the Monster, the best arm the Mets got is Jaime Callahan. Callahan struggled as a starter but was lights-out as a reliever until he made the jump to Triple-A. MLB.com also believes Callahan could potentially help the Mets sooner rather than later.
- MiLB.com profiled the three relievers and they think that Stephen Nogosek could advance through the system quickly. They also point out Bautista and Callahan are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft and would need to be added to the 40-man in order to be protected.
- NJ.com believes the Mets received a solid return for a rental player.
- The Daily News also put together profiles of the young relievers. Bautista is a flame-thrower but got suspended in 2013 after he tested positive for an illegal substance.
- Newsday lists the three prospects as “intriguing” and they have a chance of making it to the majors.
- On the other side, the Boston Globe is happy with the acquisition of Addison Reed and they think he will be a solid addition to a bullpen that has been shaky as of late.
