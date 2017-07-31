Reaction Roundup: Mets trade Addison Reed to the Red Sox

The Mets’ pitching prospect pool had been thinned out in recent years with all the trades Sandy Alderson made to help the team compete at the big league level. The two trades for Kelly Johnson alone cost the Mets three pitching prospects.

It appears Alderson is now seeking to replenish the resources he borrowed from. He first acquired Drew Smith for Lucas Duda, and now right-handers Stephen Nogosek, Jamie Callahan, and Gerson Bautista were sent from Boston in return for Addison Reed.

So far it appears both sides are happy with the deal.

according to scouts, mets got great return for reed. gershon bautista throws 98-101. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017