Final score: Mets 6, Cardinals 5—Just enough

The Mets beat the Cardinals 6-5 in a game that saw Jacob deGrom pitch seven innings and allow four solo home runs. The Mets hit a couple solo home runs of their own, too, and never trailed.

With a run in each of the first two innings and two more in the fourth, the Mets took the lead for good in the fifth when Jay Bruce hit one of the aforementioned solo home runs. But it was a T.J. Rivera double in the seventh that plated Yoenis Cespedes that ultimately made the difference in the game, as Jerry Blevins was charged with a run that scored with Paul Sewald on the mound for a sac fly in the bottom of the eight.

But Addison Reed threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning to wrap up the victory, and all was well. Sort of, anyway.

Full recap to follow.

