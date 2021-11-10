Meet the Mets

Sandy Alderson spoke to the media today at the GM meetings on Tuesday, and it was interesting to say the least.

Alderson first said that the President of Baseball Operations job being in New York City was a deterrent to candidates, and that it isn’t because people do not want to work for owner Steve Cohen, though that has been addressed. He also admitted that in this point in the search, the Mets are looking only for a GM for the second straight year, and not a POBO.

Alderson pointed out that he does not believe his own involvement will be an issue when it comes to hiring a candidate.

Alderson also said former GM Zack Scott did an excellent job in his time with the Mets while the folks over at The Athletic detailed what happened between the Mets and Scott.

Former Nationals assistant GM Adam Cromie is one of the candidates in the mix to interview for the Mets GM job.

Joel Sherman writes that the Mets can look at Yankees history as an example for their own GM search.

David Lennon says that by now, no one should be surprised at the spinning Sandy Alderson has done and that he has ended up as the defacto President of Baseball Operations once again.

