Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the debacle that is the Mets’ front office search and how it is becoming increasingly clear that it is not “the pressures of New York” that are deterring candidates, but rather the New York Mets. We also talk about Zack Scott’s dismissal and the latest that has come out about the circumstances surrounding his firing.

We also pay tribute to the late Pedro Feliciano in the aftermath of his sudden passing.

Next, we talk about a report from Business Insider that details sexual misconduct by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and discuss the toxic culture built by Barstool that continues to uphold men like Portnoy and Trevor Bauer.

We also discuss MLB’s requirement that teams cover housing for minor leaguers starting in 2022—a victory for minor league players and their advocates, but something that should be the beginning of change, and not the end.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

