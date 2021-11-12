Mets Morning News: “Lots” of money

Meet the Mets

Sandy Alderson refuted the idea that the luxury tax would limit the team’s spending, saying during the GM meetings that the Mets have “lots” of payroll flexibility for the upcoming season.

One way the Mets could use that “lots” of money is by signing Javy Báez, who would immediately fill the gap at second base writes Justin Toscano.

Another way they could invest their “lots” of money is by signing Aaron Loup, who is also rumored to be courted by the Phillies.

All of this is difficult without a president or general manager in place, but there are talks that Nationals’ executive Sam Mondry-Cohen might join Adam Cromie if Cromie was to join the Mets front office.

Around the National League East

Four Braves were awarded an NL Silver Slugger Award: Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Max Fried. Fried beat out Jacob deGrom, who was a finalist.

With Bryce Harper and Juan Soto also winning Silver Slugger Awards, the NL East represented six of the nine winners.

The Good Phight reviewed David Hale’s ineffective season.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB proposed replacing salary arbitration with an algorithmically-determined salary for arbitration-eligible players, with a heavy emphasis on Fangraphs WAR as a determining factor. The players will likely not agree to this proposal because it is silly.

Seven of the nine recipients of the AL Silver Slugger Awards went to players representing the AL East.

Zack Britton will likely miss all of 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Michael wrote about Taijuan Walker’s All-Star level first half of 2021, followed by his precipitous descent into mediocrity during the second half of the season.

Lukas documented an offseason GM simulation with some truly spectacular results. Now if only the Mets had a GM...

This Date in Mets History

Bobby Bonilla returned to the Mets for his second stint in Queens.