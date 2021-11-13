Meet the Mets

Individual game tickets for the 2022 season will be put on sale next Friday, and the Mets have already announced a few promotional giveaways for certain dates.

Jon Heyman reported that the Mets may have some interest in free agent outfielder Starling Marte.

Sandy Alderson said that lists are easy to make, including when you’re making lists for potential managerial candidates.

The late Shannon Forde will be inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend.

As Robinson Cano continues to play winter ball, it remains uncertain what the Mets will do with him as he makes his return from his suspension.

Around the National League East

Two Braves prospects were awarded Minor League Baseball Gold Glove awards yesterday.

Baseball America released their list of top prospects for the Phillies heading into 2022.

As she enters her second year as Marlins GM, Kim Ng is determined to make moves that will improve the franchise moving forward.

Around Major League Baseball

While the league’s collective bargaining agreement is set to expire soon, most front office officials across the game spent the GM meetings operating as they normally would.

Nolan Arenado and Carlos Correa were named the 2021 Platinum Glove winners of their respective leagues.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler was rewarded for his club’s remarkable 2021 season with a contract extension keeping him in San Francisco through 2024.

Despite recently retiring from the Astros organization, veteran pitching coach Brent Strom has now agreed to serve in that role for the Diamondbacks.

A few ESPN analysts offered some thoughts on the state of the starting pitching market this offseason.

The Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game is set to be played tonight, and MLB.com’s Jim Callis offered his picks for the best tools amongst the players who will be participating.

New Padres manager Bob Melvin stated that Fernando Tatis Jr.’s shoulder is healthy enough for him to avoid surgery this offseason.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Jacob deGrom won his second straight Cy Young award on this date in 2019.