Meet the Mets

Gary Cohen and Ron Darling made an appearance at the Queens Baseball Convention and discussed their jobs as broadcasters and how they develop a signature call.

Sandy Alderson needs to do a better job at selling why working for the Mets is an attractive job instead of a list of reasons concerned candidates should stay away.

They would like to change the narrative that plagues the team right now, but this offseason might be tough to accomplish that goal.

SNY took a shot at guessing where all the top free agents end up.

Robinson Canó is due to return from his suspension next season but what could reasonably be expected of him?

Does Gil Hodges have a legitimate case for the Hall of Fame?

The Mets signed lefty Nate Fisher to a minor league contract.

The balloons that will be featured in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade went for a test drive in the parking lot of Citi Field.

Around the National League East

Freddie Freeman is now a free agent but could his contract look like should the Braves bring the beloved first baseman back?

Magneuris Sierra had another tough year in Miami which led to him getting outrighted off the roster at the end of the season.

The Nationals need to make a decision about the future of Ryne Harper in the organization.

Around Major League Baseball

The Brewers acquired infielder Mike Brosseau from the Rays in exchange for righty Evan Reifert.

The Rockies are bringing back Jhoulys Chacín on a one-year deal worth $1.25 million.

The Dodgers are reportedly interested in acquiring Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray from the Reds.

Despite injuring his shoulder last season, Fernando Tatis Jr. is not expected to undergo surgery this offseason.

Even if there is a lockout this offseason, Commissioner Rob Manfred isn’t going anywhere.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday Xavier Nady!