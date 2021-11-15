From Complex To Queens, Episode 142: 2021 St. Lucie Mets review

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

With the fifth week of Arizona Fall League action done and in the books, Steve reviews how the Mets’ contingent did.

After, the team discusses the 2021 St. Lucie Mets season. The St. Lucie Mets ended the season with a 60-5 record, the only non-complex, full-season team to post a record above .500 in 2021. Despite ending the season atop the standings in the Low-A Southeast East, narrowly edging out the Jupiter Hammerheads, who had more wins but an inferior win-loss record, the St. Lucie Mets missed the playoffs due to coronavirus-inspired postseason rule changes that hopefully will be temporary and not continue into 2022 and beyond.

