Mets Morning News: Honored

Meet the Mets

On Saturday night, Brett Baty participated in the annual Arizona Fall League All Star Game and had himself a solid night.

Jay Horowitz, Mookie Wilson, Cleon Jones, and the late Shannon Forde were among Sunday’s inductees into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame.

Though she isn’t here to accept her honor in person, the impact of Shannon Forde is still felt in the New York baseball scene.

If the Mets want to improve their outfield with the help of free agents, Kris Bryant and Starling Marte can be intriguing options without any qualifying offer attached.

Speaking of adding via free agency, CBS Sports’ free agency predictions has Kris Bryant calling New York his new home starting next year.

A grateful Ron Hunt thanked and vowed to remember all of the fans who have donated over $40,000 and sent well wishes after his battle with Parkinson’s Disease became public.

Around the National League East

In exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, Louis Head has been shipped across Florida from Tampa Bay to Miami.

Playing in his first major league games since Shea Stadium was still standing, Sean Kazmar Jr. became a World Series Champion and hung up his cleats on a high note.

With the celebrations over and the offseason underway, Ronald Acuña Jr. is back on his feet and working his way back from a torn ACL.

Around Major League Baseball

The National and American League Rookies of the Year will be announced at 6pm EST on MLB Network, and naturally, there’s a lot of debate as to who is deserving of the top prize.

Every one of the six finalists for the award are substantially younger than 1950’s winner: the 33 year old Sam Jethroe.

Much like his daily routine during the regular season, Adam Wainwright is spending his time this offseason knocking down clowns.

The ten best bloopers of the 2021 baseball season miraculously doesn’t feature a single New York Mets moment.

The Blue Jays, Angels, and Tigers are all said to be interested in the services of former Red Sox and current free agent, Eduardo Rodriguez.

Unsurprisingly, newly-minted NFT salesman Rafael Palmeiro regrets his infamous finger-wagging day before Congress.

The Tigers are keeping their eyes and ears open, finding themselves looking at upgrades for just about every position on the diamond.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1988, Darryl Strawberry came closer to winning the MVP award than any Met has since.