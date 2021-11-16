Meet the Mets

Our long national nightmare is (almost) over, as the Mets are finalizing a deal with Billy Eppler to be their next general manager. New York made the offer to the former Angels’ GM earlier in the day, and the final hurdles have been cleared.

The Mets and Eppler are working through contract details as they march towards a resolution on naming him the GM of the franchise.

Sandy Alderson spoke with Eppler last year about joining the front office, possibly as an advisor. That didn’t materialize, but he remained on the club’s radar.

Eppler will come to New York with a starter’s kit.

Here’s a look at the team’s rejection-filled journey to fill their void at general manager, from Billy Beane to Billy Eppler.

For a while, it looked like Adam Cromie was the front-runner, with many outside execs thinking it was a done deal. However, according to Joel Sherman, it appears as if his lack of baseball-related experience since 2017 worked against him.

Pete Alonso got married over the weekend. Congratulations to the Mets’ first baseman and his wife Haley!

Several Mets were in attendance, including Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith, and J.D. Davis.

What could Mets fans expect from Francisco Lindor in 2022? Justin Toscano tried to figure it out.

Joel Sherman took a deep dive into Starling Marte, examining the pros and cons of the player the Mets are interested in signing.

Longtime WFAN host Steve Somers officially signed off for the last time on Monday night after a storied career. It will be weird no longer hearing him enunciate “The New York Metropolitans” on WFAN going forward.

Around the National League East

The original Phillie Phanatic could soon be making a comeback, as the Phillies settled a lawsuit with the creator of the design for the mischievous mascot.

The Braves have signed Manuel Piña to a two-year deal worth $8 million.

De Jon Watson is going to become the director of player development for the Nationals.

Washington prospect Jackson Rutledge is looking ahead and hoping to rebound after a rough season in the minors last year.

Marlins starter Trevor Rogers finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Around Major League Baseball

Former MLB shortstop Julio Lugo passed away from a heart attack, one day short of his 46th birthday. During his 12-year MLB career, he played for several teams, including the 2007 World Series champion Red Sox, hitting .385 in the series. Our thoughts are with his family.

MLB has made changes to the “Selig Rule”, specifically around non-diverse internal promotions.

Rays’ outfielder Randy Arozarena won the American League Rookie of the Year award. Reds’ second baseman Jonathan India earned the honor for the National League.

The Tigers have signed former Boston hurler Eduardo Rodriguez to a five-year deal worth between $77 and $80 million. The starter will have an opt out after the second year. Boston will receive a comp pick.

The Yankees have named former Mets’ skipper Luis Rojas their new third base coach.

Chris Taylor will decline the Qualifying Offer from the Dodgers. In addition to Taylor, Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien, Nick Castellanos, and Mets outfielder Michael Conforto have all declined their QOs.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1961, the franchise unveiled their brand-new skyline logo.